Stephen King Says Netflix’s New Show Is The Best TV Series Of 2020

When it comes to recommendations, Stephen King has been on fire lately, and while we still don’t know where he finds all this time to watch movies and television, given that he’s pumping out new work at a fairly consistent pace, he certainly likes consuming media and then sharing his thoughts on what he’s seen with his followers.

His latest heap of praise is for a new Netflix show – or rather, miniseries – called The Queen’s Gambit, a period drama based on the 1983 Walter Tevis book of the same name. For those unfamiliar, it follows an orphan chess prodigy named Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her quest to become a Grandmaster in chess in 1960s USA.

Reviews have been pretty strong so far and King is certainly a big fan, calling it “the best of the best” when it comes to all the TV he’s watched in 2020. He even places it ahead of the critically acclaimed Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7, which he also had much praise for.

I've watched a lot of TV during this cursed year–I know I'm not alone–and the best of the best is THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT, on Netflix. Utterly thrilling. I thought nothing would beat THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO SEVEN, but this does. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 28, 2020

Of course, The Queen’s Gambit may not be for everyone, but it’s certainly worth a look if the subject matter interests you, as it’s got a terrific central performance from Taylor-Joy, fantastic period details and a compelling, well written story that’ll keep you engaged throughout. In other words, it’s easy to see why King is so in love with it.

But tell us, have you checked out The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix yet? If not, do the author’s glowing words have you intrigued? Or is your watch list already too full with all the great content that the streaming site has been pumping out lately? As always, let us know down below.