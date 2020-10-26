Stephen King Has Another Awesome TV Show Recommendation For Us

Beloved author Stephen King is known for sharing his many media recommendations on Twitter – so much so, in fact, that we’ve compiled a list of nearly everything he’s ever recommended on Netflix.

A few weeks ago, the writer surprised us all when he even endorsed a Lifetime Movie Network film called Deranged Granny, but fans around the world took a chance and listened to his suggestion simply based on who he is. Now, he’s back at it again with a recommendation for an intriguing new Amazon Prime series, and it won’t be such a tough sell.

King took to Twitter to announce that he’s been loving Utopia, calling it “horrifying, violent, and occasionally laugh-out-loud funny.” He acknowledges, however, that it’s a slow burn and that its very subject matter may be a turn off to some people due to the times we’re living in.

I'm loving UTOPIA, on Amazon Prime. Might not be everyone's cup of tea, given the times we're living in, but it has the slow build to full steam that I associate with page-turning novels. Horrifying, violent, and occasionally laugh-out-loud funny. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 24, 2020

Indeed, Utopia hits close to home in such a dark period in history, as it tells the story of a group of young adults who happen upon a cult underground graphic novel that predicts major historical events (such as epidemics). They’re subsequently targeted by an ominous deep state organization that will stop at nothing to find them, leading to eight episodes of mystery and intense violence.

The show is based on the original UK version, which ran for two seasons and was heavily praised by critics for its visual style and sense of imagination. Meanwhile, the American take has received a lukewarm reception and sits at only a 54% on Rotten Tomatoes. But while it might not be the most acclaimed watch, you can at least enjoy seeing some great acting from the likes of John Cusack and Rainn Wilson. Besides, if Stephen King tells you it’s good, then you can trust that it’s at least worth checking out. After all, the critics aren’t always right and in this case, we’d definitely suggest giving the series a chance.