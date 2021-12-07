Netflix renews ‘Outer Banks’ for season 3

Get ready to return to Poguelandia as Netflix has officially renewed Outer Banks for a third season. Typically when the streaming giant doesn’t announce that one of its original shows is continuing soon after its last season comes out, it’s bad news — so OB fans were getting scared about its fate given that season 2 released six months ago. Thankfully, though, Netflix has now finally given another run of the treasure-hunting teen drama the greenlight.

The season 3 announcement came with the confirmation that ensemble leads Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kie), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe), and Charles Esten (Ward) are all returning as their characters for this new run. Likewise, Carlacia Grant, who joined the show in a recurring role as Cleo in season 2, has been upgraded to series regular for this season. Check out the announcement video, featuring the cast making the happy announcement, below:

This just in from Poguelandia…



Outer Banks will be back for a third season! pic.twitter.com/NV9Oy4Z8V1 — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2021

As said above, though the long wait for this renewal left fans antsy, this season 3 news shouldn’t come as a surprise, what with season 2 performing so well on the platform. Netflix has confirmed that Outer Backs remained as its most-watched English language series across the globe for an impressive four weeks after season 2 dropped. In the US-based Nielsen ratings, it peaked at 2.1 billion minutes of viewing time for the week beginning Aug. 2.

It’s strange that Netflix waited this long to make the renewal official, then, as the cast and crew have only recently stated that they were in the dark as much as the fans. Still, better late than never. No release window for Outer Banks season 3 has been revealed as yet, but with season 1 dropping in April 2020 and season 2 in July 2021, perhaps we can expect it to stream sometime around Sept. or Oct. 2022.