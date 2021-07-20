Netflix Reportedly Developing Live-Action He-Man Series

This week marks the debut of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the much-anticipated animated reboot/sequel of the original 1980s He-Man cartoon. The hype surrounding Kevin Smith’s series proves that there’s a huge hunger for more He-Man content out there, and it looks like Netflix is well aware of that. According to a new report, the streaming giant is working on a live-action TV series also focusing on Prince Adam of Eternia.

Giant Freakin Robot is sharing that their sources tell them Netflix is in early development on such a project. As work on it has only just begun, that’s pretty much all GFR can state right now, but from what they know, Netflix is keen to get the ball rolling on this live-action take on He-Man and his many allies and enemies. Which isn’t surprising, considering how Sony had previously been trying to get the Masters of the Universe franchise back into live-action for the longest time.

Last month, Giant Freakin Robot reported that Netflix was likewise cooking up a live-action movie. Fans will know that Sony came close to getting one off the ground a couple of years ago, with Noah Centineo attached to play the lead, but it ultimately feel through. After that, rumors circulated that the studio had sold the rights to the project to Netflix, which GFR’s intel appeared to confirm. By the sounds of it, then, they’re now looking to expand He-Man’s universe in every way possible, including animated series, live-action series and movies.

Return To Eternia With First Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Photos 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first, and to date only, time the character was brought out of his animated roots was in 1987’s Masters of the Universe film, starring Dolph Lundgren as Prince Adam and Frank Langella as Skeletor. Though a commercial and critical bomb at the time, the movie has become a cult favorite amongst fans – Smith has even confirmed he’ll pay homage to it in his animated show.

Don’t miss the first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation when they land on Netflix this Friday, July 23rd.