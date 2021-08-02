Netflix Reportedly Wants To Make Dragon Age Their Own Lord Of The Rings

If you’re struggling to keep track of all the video game-related content Netflix is said to be working on right now, you’re definitely not alone. Over the last few weeks or so, numerous rumors references from disparate sources report that shows based on Dead Space, Dragon Age and even Pokémon are on the cards behind the scenes. The latter of these (first revealed by Variety), WGTC has since learned from sources, will feature characters from the games and be created on a budget of $200m per season.

As for EA’s aforementioned fantasy RPG, Giant Freakin Robot named the series, originally created by BioWare, as also being in the company’s sights and, assuming the site’s source is accurate, is already in the early stages of production. Whether this will follow the source material in terms of story sadly isn’t known, as no further details are shared, and the same goes for live-action vs. animated. Both have been used in equal measure previously (The Witcher, Castlevania, Resident Evil, etc.), so it’s really a toss-up as to which way the scales tip in this regard.

What we have been told, however, is that should the Grey Wardens’ eternal war against the Darkspawn ever make the jump from its native medium to another, it’ll likely receive a substantial amount of financial backing. WGTC has learned from its own sources that ideally, any adaptation will rival The Lord of the Rings in scope and ambition, putting it into direct competition with Amazon’s upcoming show based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Ultimately, it’s all too easy to jump the gun at this early stage and assume too much, so we’d recommend keeping expectations in check, at least until confirmation comes straight from the horse’s mouth.

Dragon Age 4 (working title), a sequel to 2014’s Inquisition, is currently in development for consoles and PC.