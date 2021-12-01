Netflix reveals first synopsis for ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead franchise may have only kicked off in May of this year when the filmmaker’s apocalyptic action blockbuster burst onto the scene to become one of Netflix’s ten most-watched original movies ever, but the franchise is already gaining a serious head of steam.

It was confirmed that a direct sequel was in the works when Snyder signed his exclusive development deal with the streamer, which he’s since revealed is going by the working title Planet of the Dead. On top of that, prequel Army of Thieves delivered a light and breezy heist caper with romantic comedy elements, showcasing that the world has plenty of potential for new stories outside of zombie mayhem.

Animated companion series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is scheduled for an early 2022 release, and Netflix have released the first broad synopsis for the show, which you can read below.

“The animated origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.”

New Army Of The Dead Photo Shows Off Alpha Zombie Zeus 1 of 2

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will feature a mix of old and new faces, with returning stars Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell and more being joined by the likes of Joe Manganiello, Vanessa Hudgens, Harry Lennix, Christian Slater and Jena Malone. Netflix loves to expand its in-house properties via animation, and we can’t wait to see what sort of undead carnage awaits.