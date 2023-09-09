Netflix second smash hit murder mystery thriller in 48 hours sifts through charred remains on the Top 10 in 69 nations

It’s gone well beyond stating the obvious to say that mystery thriller laced with paranoia, death, deceit, lust, and intrigue are all the rage on Netflix, and that was before Burning Body came along to emerge as the streaming service’s second smash hit set in the genre within the space of 48 hours.

Germany’s Dear Child debuted on Thursday and wasted no time hitching itself to the Top 10 in 77 countries around the world, with the platform’s latest Spanish-language original almost replicating that feat to a tee by debuting as one of the most-watched episodic titles in 69 nations globally, per FlixPatrol.

Cr. NIL VENTURA/NETFLIX © 2022

By extension, Burning Body is the sixth top-viewed TV series on the entire content library, and it’s easy to see why when Money Heist breakout Úrsula Corberó stars as a troubled police officer forced to deal with the fallout from her lover and colleague’s smoldering remains being discovered in a burnt-out car.

From there, scandal threatens to overcome the entire police force as dark secrets come to light that dredge violence, aggression, depression, and sexual scandal to the surface, with matters hardly being helped by the public’s growing fascination with the charred body of a cop becoming a media sensation.

At this point, you can set your watch to Netflix knocking out any old thriller and watching it wind up as an overnight sensation, but having it happen twice in two days is still an impressive achievement. Clearly, subscribers have been bingeing one, and then moving straight onto the other without hesitation.