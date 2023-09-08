Netflix’s disturbing new mystery thriller escapes captivity to reopen a Top 10 cold case in 77 countries

In most cases, a character escaping from their harrowing surroundings would mark the end of the story, with the worst fully behind them and nowhere to go but forward. Unfortunately, that’s not the case with Netflix’s Dear Child (also known as Liebes Kind), with the beginning nowhere near the end of the line.

The story finds a girl named Lena living in a highly-secured home with nobody else for company other than two fellow children named Hannah and Jonathan. Their lives are regimented by the minute, with their entire existence controlled by one man who may as well be god and king at the same time.

Image via Netflix

Upon finally managing to flee, Lena is struck by a car and almost killed. Waking up at the hospital, she discovers that her parents have shown up in the hope of reuniting with the daughter they’ve been searching for ever since she went missing 13 years previously. Yep, things get pretty dark, and that’s just the start of it.

Naturally, the voracious appetite for Netflix subscribers to devour any mystery thriller that comes their way has ensured Dear Child a strong debut, which it’s accomplished by premiering as the second most-watched episodic title on the entire platform around the world.

Per FlixPatrol, the disturbing and harrowing series has reopened a cold case on the Top 10 in 77 countries, placing it just behind the indomitable One Piece in the quest for Netflix supremacy. To paraphrase a well-worn saying; if you build a mystery thriller packed with twists, turns, and shocks, then they will come.