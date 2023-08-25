Netflix’s new mystery thriller ticks all the boxes everybody loves, and debuts as the planet’s #1 series for its troubles

Since the dawn of time, sun-kissed mystery thrillers packed with twists, turns, secrets, revelations, and no shortage of violence have always ranked among Netflix’s biggest hits. Keeping that streak alive, Who Is Erin Carter? has debuted as the most-watched episodic original on the entire platform, which comes as no surprise given the sheer number of boxes it ticks.

Per FlixPatrol, the Spanish-set adventure has arrived at number one on the worldwide charts having taken residence on the Top 10 in 89 nations around the globe, where it’s immediately reached the summit in 21 of them for good measure, although you can expect that number to increase over the weekend given the lack of fresh competition that hasn’t been hanging around for a while already.

Image via Netflix

Evin Ahmad’s title character is a quiet and unassuming teacher living her dream life after emigrating from the United Kingdom to Barcelona, where everything about her existence seems idyllic and picture perfect. Of course, that’s far too good to even be remotely true, with her past coming back to haunt her when her involvement in an armed robbery ends up uncovering a previous plane of existence that threatens to blow up in her face.

Saying too much runs the risk of spoilers, but based on the concept alone, it’s easy to see why Who Is Erin Carter? has wasted no time at all in becoming the biggest episodic hit on all of Netflix, because there’s no way at-home audiences are going to turn their noses up at a labyrinthine exclusive that throws surprises out with such reckless abandon.