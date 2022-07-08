Netflix shares dreamy new ‘The Sandman’ cast photos

After decades of false starts and failed productions, The Sandman is finally about to come to the screen in less than one month’s time. DC fans have been, well, dreaming about an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book for 30 years now and Netflix has at long last made it happen. The resulting high-budget TV series is about to debut its first season this August.

And ahead of time, Netflix has dropped some stylish cast photos which showcase the show’s core stars. As shared by the streaming giant on Twitter, the pics highlight Tom Sturridge (Morpheus), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian), Kyo Ra (Rose Walker), and Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine). Gaiman himself also gets a portrait, an indication of just how much his involvement as a co-showrunner is a draw for fans. Check out the images via this here gallery:

Netflix's 'The Sandman' cast photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

While Sturridge could’ve walked off the page as the Lord of Dreams himself (don’t worry, he’ll have suitably shaggier hair in the series), Netflix’s The Sandman got more creative when it came to adapting its supporting cast. For example both Acheampong and Coleman are playing gender-flipped versions of their characters from the original comics — Johanna is a time-travelling ancestor of the more famous John Constantine, don’tcha know.

Ra’s Rose will likely be the most important human character in the saga, meanwhile, while Holbrook will no doubt bring the scares as living nightmare The Corinthian — you don’t want to see what he’s got hiding behind his sunglasses. Other key cast-members not featured in this photoshoot include Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), and Mason Alexander Park (Desire).

You won’t want to miss The Sandman‘s 10-part inaugural season — as based on the first two volumes of the comics, Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House — when they awaken on Netflix this Aug. 5.