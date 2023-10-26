Netflix swoops in to pick up an original and acclaimed supernatural series from a rival streaming service that only premiered this year

The streaming wars are becoming increasingly competitive, heated, and cutthroat by the day, but money always speaks loudest when it comes down to it. With that in mind, it might be unusual for Netflix to acquire a series from a rival that only premiered nine months ago and has already been renewed for a second season, but Paramount Plus is no doubt being compensated for licensing out School Spirits.

As we’ve seen with the back catalogue of HBO originals slowly making their way over to the Netflix content library – not to mention the record-breaking success of the USA Network’s Suits – it’s clear that legacy titles remain an important part in the platform’s drive to maintain its position as the top dog.

Image via Paramount Plus

Earning stellar 83 and 92 percent approval ratings from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, School Spirits unfolds in the fictional town of Split River, with Peyton List’s Maddie finding herself stuck in the afterlife and investigating her own disappearance in what’s been a widely-praised combination of teen drama, jet-black comedy, and supernatural procedural.

The show only premiered on its home streamer this past March, and was officially renewed for season 2 in June, but Netflix subscribers will get to discover firsthand what School Spirits is all about when it debuts in select regions – most notably the United States – on Nov. 30.

Sure, every heavy hitter wants to be the number one streaming service in the business, but this is further proof that rivals can play nice with each other when they have to.