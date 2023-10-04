HBO keeps handing surefire smash hits to the competition, with another one of the greatest TV shows ever made coming to Netflix next month

You can only hope that Netflix is paying HBO a pretty penny for licensing a litany of its most high-profile originals, because one streaming service’s loss is proving to be another’s game.

In the first week that Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers appeared on the former platform, its viewing figures jumped by a not-inconsiderable 41,000 percent, and the sports-centric dramedy isn’t even regarded as one of the last decade’s best TV shows, never mind an all time great.

Speaking of undisputed classics, though, World War II extravaganzas Band of Brothers and The Pacific both cracked Netflix’s Top 10 in short order after they premiered on the same day, while it would be reasonable to expect True Blood to make it three in a row when the bloodthirsty and lustful vampiric favorite debuts imminently.

Image via HBO

The company isn’t done there, and not by a long shot either, after What’s on Netflix revealed that all five seasons and 63 episodes of Six Feet Under – an all-timer with an all-timer of a finale to boot – will land on multiple regions including the United States on the first day of November.

The winner of three Golden Globes, three Primetime Emmys, and widespread critical acclaim during its run, the trials and tribulations of the Fisher family and their funeral business is destined to make a significant splash when it arrives on Netflix, based entirely on recent history.

If HBO is making a pretty penny on the back end, then it’s a win/win situation for both streamers and subscribers alike, who get another one of the true classics to binge at their leisure.