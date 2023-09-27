After 3 massive hits in a row, Netflix’s next incoming HBO original promises to be an altogether steamier and bloodier affair

Warner Bros.’ money troubles have proven to be a massive benefit for Netflix, with the licensing agreement that’s seen a raft of HBO originals be lined up and parachuted onto the latter’s content library already proving to be worth the investment.

Not long after Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers arrived, the resurgent sports dramedy became one of the most-watched episodic titles that the entirety of streaming had to offer, while the double-whammy of Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg small screen classics saw both Band of Brothers and The Pacific battle their way to the front lines of the Top 10.

Image via HBO

Changing course somewhat, the next HBO project set to debut promises a lot more in the way of blood, lust, death, and despair, with all seven seasons and 80 episodes of True Blood poised to become available to international subscribers beginning from Oct. 1. Unfortunately, and rather curiously it must be said, plans for the steamy vampire favorite in the United States haven’t been revealed, if there’s even any at all.

Sure, things may have taken a nosedive in quality towards the end of its run, but the DNA of True Blood‘s salacious romances, sexually-charged dynamics, and Gothic trappings played a huge part in inspiring a number of spirtitual successors over the course of the next decade, so it’s importance to modern television as a whole can’t be underplayed.

If you haven’t seen it, then maybe it’s time to dive in, with the caveat you happen to be a Netflix subscriber based outside of the States, at least for the time being.