The Dwayne Johnson effect drives Netflix’s newest addition to a 41,000% viewership increase in the space of a week

Everybody can smell what The Rock is cooking, and it's nothing but success.

As the biggest movie star on the planet – as well as the leading man and producer of the streaming service’s single most-watched original feature in history – it was obvious that the addition of Dwayne Johnson‘s HBO series Ballers to the Netflix library would be a surefire victory for the streaming service.

The licensing deal between the on-demand rivals has already proven hugely beneficiary, and you can guarantee it’s going to start looking a lot sweeter for Netflix in short order when Band of Brothers and The Pacific arrive in a little over two weeks.

Photo via HBO

To underline just how massive Ballers has been since migrating from Max to another streamer, you need only look at the cold, hard data. As derived from the Nielsen ratings, between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13 when it was only available to watch on its original home, the sports drama was viewed for 1.7 million minutes.

Fast forward a measly seven days with Netflix thrown into the equation, and Ballers surged by a monumental 40,841 percent to rack up a stellar 696 million minute across its first week as the newest high-profile addition to the content library.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the show was watched for 892 million minutes on Max between May of 2022 and August of this year, meaning that it almost matched its total for an entire year on one streamer after spending a handful of days on another.

As if you needed any further indicators of The Rock’s worldwide appeal and enduring popularity, then it’s right there in the numbers.