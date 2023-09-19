Lightning strikes twice in short order after another top-tier TV classic makes the jump to Netflix and stares down the barrel of the Top 10

It’s true what they say; you wait ages for one of the most critically-acclaimed and jaw-dropping miniseries in television history to come to Netflix, only to end up with two at once. Following hot on the heels of its spiritual predecessor Band of Brothers, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hank’s second episodic World War II epic The Pacific has now joined its forebear as one of the platform’s most-watched TV shows.

The company’s licensing agreement with HBO is already proving to be a goldmine in terms of cold, hard, viewership data, with Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers ending up as one of the biggest hits streaming has to offer, and we will now presumably be adding both Band of Brothers and The Pacific to that list in short order.

Image via HBO

What’s curious is that it’s taken the latter a little longer to make it to the upper echelons of the most-watched rankings, although it isn’t unrealistic to assume that subscribers have binged the entirety of Band of Brothers before moving onto its equally-astonishing follow-up. Either way, The Pacific is currently occupying eighth position among users in the United States and 11th spot on the global charts per FlixPatrol, so the eight-time Emmy winner is a massive hit just like its predecessor.

The combination of Hanks and Spielberg tackling World War II has been a bonanza through Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, and The Pacific, making it even more of a shame that their latest wartime team-up on Apple TV’s Masters of the Air seems to be stuck firmly in purgatory for the time being.