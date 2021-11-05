Netflix Teasing Big Season 4 News With Stranger Things Day Poster

Stranger Things fans, you might want to pay attention to Netflix’s social media accounts on Saturday as the streamer is teasing that some big news is dropping about the show’s much-anticipated fourth season this weekend. Why this weekend? Because, as fans should know, November 6 marks a very important date in the show’s lore. Allow this poster to jog your memory…

As shared by the @NetflixGeeked Twitter account, this gorgeous throwback poster reminds us how the story of Eleven and her friends began way back in 2016 or, rather, 1983. “November 6, 1983: the day Will Byers disappeared, and the world turned upside down,” reads the caption, before adding with a teasing smiley emoji. “November 6, 2021: #StrangerThingsDay returns.”

The poster depicts El (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) cycling past the Hawkins Lab facility in our world while Will (Noah Schnapp) is stalked by a Demogorgon in the Upside Down.

November 6, 1983: the day Will Byers disappeared and the world turned upside down.



November 6, 2021: #StrangerThingsDay returns 🙃 pic.twitter.com/hJ9UxkEWed — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 5, 2021

Hawnkins' Heroes Return In First Stranger Things Season 4 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So there you have it, folks. Get ready for Stranger Things Day this Saturday. Many were hoping we would get the release date for season 4 revealed during September’s TUDUM event, but we only got a new promo. That leaves this weekend as the perfect place to finally tell us when we can expect to return to the beleaguered town of Hawkins, Indiana for another round of 80s nostalgia-soaked sci-fi/horror.

Netflix has yet to reveal exactly what we have to look out for, but last year’s Stranger Things Day celebrations kicked off around 7pm ET so maybe that’ll be the same this year. That said, 2020’s event was on a different day altogether — November 11, as a nod to ST‘s telepathic heroine. But just rest assured that some big Stranger Things season 4 news is on its way tomorrow.