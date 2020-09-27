Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Is Canon To Games, Will Be An Episodic TV Series

Resident Evil 2‘s Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield are back as the stars in new Netflix show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. A collaboration between Capcom and Netflix has been in the works for a while, of course, but this seems to be a completely separate project from their other upcoming series about Albert Wesker’s children moving to New Raccoon City.

According to leaker AestheticGamer1 on Twitter, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be episodic, told via 3D animation, is in canon with the sprawling storyline of the games and will cover various key areas of the franchise’s history. Exact details on what Leon and Claire will be getting up to remain unknown, though we’re teased that the story begins when Claire stumbles across “something” and Leon helps “someone.” It doesn’t get much more vague than that, but whatever follows will apparently feature familiar Resident Evil characters in supporting roles (fingers crossed for Barry Burton).

(1/3) Full Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness details:

-Is an episodic 3D CG animated television series.

-Is Netflix exclusive, but will release globally.

-Series is a collaboration between Capcom, TMS Entertainment & Marza Animation Planet.

-Series is canon to the games, & covers pic.twitter.com/C0f9Sjfks3 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 27, 2020

Netflix Unveils New Show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Starring Leon And Claire 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The tone of the show is described by producers Capcom, TMS Entertainment and Marza Animation Planet as a combination of “horror-action,” “horror suspense” and “breathtaking dynamic action.” Word is there’s a particular focus on sound design, too, and it’s recommended viewers wear headphones while watching.

Infinite Darkness is planned to be just one part of the Resident Evil series’ 25th anniversary celebrations, so expect other announcements soon. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear more in the next few weeks about the other Netflix project, the cinematic reboot, future remakes of classic games from across the franchise and, of course, the debut of Resident Evil Village.

If you like eyeball covered biological weapons, cheesy dialogue and buckets of blood, 2021 is going to be one hell of a year. Let’s hope we get more details on Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness very soon.