Netflix cancels ‘1899’ after just one season

Some bad news for fans of the Netflix mystery/thriller show 1899 today – the series has been cancelled after only one season. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who previously collaborated on the show Dark, shared the news on social media.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” the showrunners said in a joint statement. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.”

The show chronicled the strange occurrences on a steamship headed west toward a new life while leaving the old continent behind. The cast featured Emily Beecham, Miguel Bernardeau, Andreas Pietschmann, and Aneurin Barnard. The ship’s passengers, who are mostly of European descent, encounter another vessel adrift in the middle of the ocean.

When they board the ship they make some terrifying discoveries and their voyage of hope turns into a nightmare. The show had high ambitions and a lot of promise, and the production was done on a cutting edge production stage in Germany – built specifically for the show.

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure,” the writers said.

The show was popular with both critics and audiences and had a 76% Tomatometer rating and a 74% audience score. Paul Tassi from Forbes called the show “engaging, deeply strange and unsettling, and something I want to see more of now that this bizarre first season has wrapped. Hopefully it gets to have its full run.” Unfortunately it will not.

The first (and last) season of 1899 is currently streaming on Netflix.