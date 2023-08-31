Netflix’s acclaimed and entirely unique contribution to an oversaturated genre is most likely dead despite not being officially canceled

In the half-century since the genre first gained popularity, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that zombie stories have long since reaches saturation point. Very rarely does a brand new and entirely unique spin come along, but Netflix was most definitely onto a winner with Kingdom.

Set in 16th Century Korea, the two-season gem wasn’t just a period piece or a political thriller, but an unnatural plague sweeping the country that turns its victims into flesh-hungry hordes seemingly immune from the perils of death added a glorious layer of blood-soaked horror into the mix, too.

Image via Netflix

Across its two runs of television and standalone special, Kingdom notched impressive Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of 94 and 96 percent from critics and audiences, but it’s been over three years since season 2 and more than 24 months since Ashin of the North released, and yet there’s been no word on any additional chapters.

While it hasn’t officially been canceled by Netflix as of yet, What’s on Netflix is hedging its bets and offering a proclamation that Kingdom is more than likely finished. It makes sense seeing as Korea has become a hotbed for all sorts of high concept exclusives covering every length and breadth of storytelling, all while one of the most fascinating and acclaimed has maintained nothing but steadfast radio silence.

If the worst does come to pass, then it had a hell of a run, although those embers can continue flickering until the day does or doesn’t come for Netflix to pull the plug publicly.