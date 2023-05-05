Netflix’s ‘Beef’ jumps straight into the streaming mix falling short to only the biggest hitters

The results are in!

Netflix’s latest hit, Beef, which has been performing reasonably well on the streaming service since its debut last month, has failed to compete against its competition as new data showcased that the series’ viewership ranking took the fourth spot out of ten.

Beef follows the lives of two individuals seeking revenge on one another after being involved in a road rage incident. The show stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Remy Holt, Joseph Lee, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, and many others. According to a new article from The Hollywood Reporter, Beef, which premiered on April 6, generated “962 million minutes of viewing time” during the week of April 3-9.

The results were gathered by the research firm Nielsen. The publication also states that the viewership of 962 million minutes within the United States is converted to 16.03 million hours, about 47% “of the worldwide total” that Netflix provided for its internal rankings. In addition to the listed results, the shows dominating the top three positions on the streaming chart are Netflix’s The Night Agent, Love is Blind, and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian.

The Hollywood Reporter states that although The Night Agent had obtained “3 billion” viewing minutes towards the end of March, it had fallen 39% “to 1.85 billion minutes.” As for The Mandalorian, the hit Disney Plus series rose 17% and reached 1.03 billion minutes. At this time no additional information regarding Beef and its viewership has been released to the public.

Beef is now streaming on Netflix.