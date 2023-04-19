Despite controversy surrounding its star, a new Netflix original climbs the charts

Disclaimer: This article mentions sexual assault.

Netflix’s new hit series Beef became a talking point this week for various reasons, including its popularity among fans and the recent controversy surrounding one of its stars.

As previously reported, David Choe, who portrays the role of a graffiti artist named Issac in the show, has faced a massive backlash after a resurfaced video from his podcast showcased the star graphically admitting in 2014 how he sexually assaulted a masseuse. In the story, Choe explained his actions, including “encouraging” her to participate in sexual acts as he masturbated throughout the massage. It ultimately ended with the masseuse having oral sex with Choe, despite previously declining his advances numerous times. Choe responded to the scrutiny by removing the podcast from the internet.

In addition to the horrendous allegations, Beef has earned a spot in Netflix’s top ten chart. According to the site, the series has been in the top ten for two weeks following its April 6 debut and is currently at number two on the streaming service’s global list. Beef has been viewed for 70,380,000 hours.

The show highlights two individuals’ extreme actions after being involved in a road rage incident. Beef also stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, Remy Holt, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Maria Bello, Justin H. Min, and many others. Although there has yet to be any information about Beef being renewed for a second season, with the series’ current success, it may be announced soon. Another uncertain detail is whether Choe would be allowed to reprise his role in light of his controversy.

The first season of Beef is now streaming on Netflix.