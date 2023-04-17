Home / other

Netflix gets slammed yet again as clips of ‘Beef’ star David Choe’s controversial confession disappear from Twitter

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Warning: The following article contains details of sexual abuse. Please proceed with caution.

By now almost everyone has heard of Netflix’s newly-released show, Beef, and how upon its release, it has climbed the top 10 charts, making it a one of the hit shows of the streaming platform. Turns out that not all’s well behind the scenes as the actor and artist David Choe who plays the protagonist Danny’s (Steven Yeun) cousin in the show and is credited with producing artwork for each episode is again receiving enormous public and media attention for all the wrong reasons.

An enormous amount of disdain toward Choe by the viewers emanates from one of his podcast episodes of 2014 where he explicitly revealed to have sexually assaulted a masseuse named Rose. The graphic story of sexual misconduct was retrieved from Buzzfeed News where Choe mentioned how he gaslighted and forced Rose into engaging with him sexually despite her rebuffing his advances.

He also went on to say that he was masturbating during the massage and even after repeatedly refusing him, Choe forced her to perform oral sex. Undoubtedly, the comments received a massive backlash from people as sexual harassment is a heinous crime, and abashedly admitting to this on a public platform reflects absolutely no shame or repentance from the perpetrator’s side.

A month following the incident, Choe expectedly followed a predictable method to prove his innocence by claiming that he’s not a rapist. However, his presence in the show has people revisit his past confessions and consequently, a fresh wave of criticism is being hurled at him.

Turns out that nearly a decade later, Choe is maintaining the same position only now he is dismissing the clip where he talked about sexually assaulting the masseuse as false allegations against him.

Investigative journalist Aura Bogado recently tweeted that Choe went as far as accusing her of copyright infringement after she posted the video clips featuring him narrating his crimes and wrote to Twitter to take down the video. Twitter user Meech — whose account was locked after he shared the video — had a similar experience.

Things got even worse when user Your Fairy Godfather tweeted that Netflix — along with Choe and his Beef co-star Steven Yeun — requested Twitter permanently delete the video.

Undoubtedly, this action by Netflix couldn’t escape the social media vitriol as the popular streaming platform was deemed as another money-making tool prioritizing profit over the personal safety of others. Here are some of the trails of comments by the Twitteratis condemning the site as well as the series’ protagonists, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

A decision to stop watching the series implies a stand against Netflix.

Like Percy White, David Choe’s actions have rightfully received backlash but a reticence on Netflix’s part reflects the streaming site’s incompetence and painful neutrality toward questionable actions. We sincerely hope the site rectifies its behavior.  

 