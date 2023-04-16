Netflix’s deceitful new political thriller maneuvers into a position of power on the Top 10 in 45 countries

Serial killer thriller might be one of Netflix’s most reliably popular mediums, but don’t count out the political cat-and-mouse game by any stretch, with Queenmaker establishing its credentials as the latest in a long line of twisting and turning in-house exclusives to maneuver into power on the streaming service’s most-watched list.

The Korean original stars Kim Hee-ae as Hwang Do-hee, a strategist and fixer with the reputation and ability to place whoever she wants into whatever position she deems fit. Setting her sights on an idealistic young lawyer, Moon So-ri’s Oh Seung-sook is a fast-rising star dubbed the “rhino of justice,” who gets dragged into a far-ranging conspiracy with citywide ramifications.

Cr. Kim Ji-yeon/Netflix © 2023

Hwang is bitter at her current status as a former member of the future strategy planning office for a major corporation, so she decides that the best way to stick it to her opponents and former collaborators is by hand-picking the next mayor of Seoul. Needless to say, there are many obstacles that need to be jumped and dirty tricks to be played, par for the course when it comes to the political game.

After a stellar start on the most-watched rankings, Queenmaker has solidified a status as the latest smash hit foreign-language original to stage a global takeover on Netflix, with FlixPatrol revealing that after only 48 hours as part of the content library, it’s become the sixth top-viewed episodic offering on the entire platform, having snaked its way onto the Top 10 in 45 countries around the world. Everyone loves mystery and intrigue, and there’s plenty of that to be found.