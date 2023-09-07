Netflix’s episodic reboot of a horror icon lands next month, even though it already has another reboot of the exact same character in the works

As Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter have shown in quick succession this year, the never-ending reboots of horror’s most iconic characters are beginning to wear thin among audience. Undeterred, though, Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for Creature, which also confirms an Oct. 20 release date.

The eight-episode Turkish original unfolds during the final days of the Ottoman Empire, and finds a genius-level medical student named Ziya seeking a cure for infectious diseases. To meet that end, he falls in with Ihsan, a fellow doctor who skirts the line between intellect and insanity. Taking their research down a darker path, they conduct a heinous experiment that ends up causing severe repercussions that threatens their lives and the lives of everyone around them.

Yep, it’s Frankenstein again. Creature will mark the 25th appearance of Mary Shelley’s creation in a movie or TV show in the last 10 years, so Netflix will be hoping its latest dive into the fantastical has enough of a unique twist to make it stand out among a field that’s only been getting more and more crowded over the last century.

Not only that, but three-time Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro is also developing his own take on the story for the streamer, which reportedly has Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth attached to star. Only time will tell if we really need two Netflix adaptations of Frankenstein in quick succession, but Creature should at least make a splash among subscribers given its close proximity to Halloween.