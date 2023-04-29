Netflix’s gripping new serial killer thriller rooted in real life arouses suspicion on the Top 10 in 56 nations

Last year, Netflix released psychological serial killer thriller The Good Nurse, based on the true story of a medical professional who became increasingly convinced one of her colleagues was murdering their patients, and it did what almost all entries in the subgenre do by topping the charts. In an eerie coincidence, spiritual successor The Nurse has done virtually the exact same thing.

As well as having incredibly similar titles, the Danish miniseries also revolves around a real-world investigation that rocked the nation to its core, after a nurse at a local hospital called the police to relay her suspicions that people who seemed to be in decent enough health suddenly began dying mysterious circumstances under the watch of one member of staff in particular.

Several more came forward with the exact same claims they’d never been able to substantiate, leading to a legal case the likes of which the Danish authorities had never encountered before. The Nurse and The Good Nurse share a lot of DNA in a number of ways, then, not least of all their respective ability to become instant appointment viewing for Netflix subscribers.

Per FlixPatrol, the latest addition to Netflix’s never-ending expansion of serial killer content has debuted as the seventh most-watched episodic exclusive around the world, after harboring a Top 10 spot in 56 countries around the world. At this point, you can set your watch to unnerving tales of mass murder ending up among the platform’s biggest hits, even if it does speak volumes about our collectively morbid fascination with the subject matter.