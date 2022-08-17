Netflix’s reality dating series ‘Love is Blind’ is now responsible for its first divorce

Most fans will agree that season 2 of Netflix’s hit reality dating series Love is Blind was arguably messier than first season. Though there certainly were no dogs fed alcohol, the drama really overshadowed the relationships — especially in the case of one cast member, in particular — and the couples who did make it past the altar made it seem like maybe marriage wasn’t the greatest idea in the world for them.

So it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, who wed in the second season, are parting ways after less than a year of marriage.

The couple announced their separation and plans for divorce in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday.

“What’s going on, family. After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the couple revealed. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay.”

The pair noted that coming to the decision was not easy, but that they will continue to wish the best for one another.

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives,” the statement continued. “Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experiences. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

“Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives,” the statement added. “This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

Jarrette and Iyanna had hurdles very early into their relationship, as their lifestyles didn’t exactly mesh since she wanted to settle down and have kids and he wasn’t quite ready to give up his partying lifestyle. Not to mention that Jarrette was very clearly more interested in 32-year-old communications manager Mallory Zapata from their time in the pods, and only proposed to Iyanna after Mallory turned him down.

Thankfully, everyone’s favorite couple from the first season, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, are still going strong — as are Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett, somehow. Likewise, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, who also got married at the end of season 2, are also amazingly still together despite the fact that she was a little too into Rock Band and breaking tables by dancing on them.

Earlier this year, Netflix renewed Love is Blind through season 5, so it seems unlikely that this will be the last divorce the series will eventually claim.