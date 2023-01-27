Netflix’s new fantasy series only arrived today, but everyone is already braced for the inevitable cancellation

You know things are bad when subscribers are fully expecting Netflix to cancel its latest fantasy series after a single season, especially when Lockwood & Co. only premiered today.

Hailing from Attack the Block and The King Who Would be King‘s Joe Cornish, the literary adaptation follows a trio of teenage ghost hunters who operate the titular supernatural detective agency. Naturally, their youth and inexperience makes them a target for a number of reasons, with both the living and the dead presenting regular – and sizeable – roadblocks.

That’s not to say Lockwood & Co. is worthy of cancellation, with critics and fans agreeing that it’s a fun concept brought to vivid life that’s got the potential to run for at least a handful of seasons, but Netflix’s history already has people fearing that the end is already night.

Netflix’s new show Lockwood and Co just released and it’s amazing. I definitely recommend watching it. Knowing Netflix though, they’ll probably cancel it before season 2 pic.twitter.com/3QjadK3R5b — Joe (@hzjoe03) January 27, 2023

I started lockwood and co, but #Netflix will cancel it but that's okay cuz I'm getting the books👌 — 🏳️‍🌈Reannah Ennis🏳️‍🌈 (@TheseusandNewt) January 27, 2023

Lockwood and Co looks fun. But honestly I’m done with getting into another Netflix show that there’ll cancel after one season. I know that’s a bit of a vicious circle (the less people who watch the higher that chance is) but Netflix is such a dumpster fire at this point. — G. Phipps-Williams (@gayrath) January 27, 2023

12 mins into ‘Lockwood & Co.’ And I’m loving it already, but then I have to remind myself that it’s a Netflix show so I shouldn’t get too attached because they will probably cancel it. — 𝔏𝔦𝔢𝔲𝔱𝔢𝔫𝔞𝔫𝔱 𝔎𝔢𝔫𝔫𝔢𝔡𝔶 ⚔️ (@LinibirdX99) January 27, 2023

Joe Cornish needs a win, you already know Netflix is gonna cancel Lockwood And Co https://t.co/TAEPWMIiol — THE GREAT BIG PUMPKIN OUNCE(Antonio Ortega)🎃 (@CocaColaOfish) January 27, 2023

I don’t blame you, I really want to watch Lockwood and co which is coming out soon but there’s no point they will just cancel it, I’d rather watch something new on another platform like wolf pack on paramount plus instead of wasting my time on new Netflix shows until they are — B #SaveWarriorNun (@karensmyidol) January 27, 2023

Of course, the evidence is clear for all to see that Netflix has no issues canning a massive number of fantasy shows if they don’t perform to standard, so we’ll need to cross our fingers in the hopes Lockwood & Co. brings in a worthy volume of viewing hours, lest it be added to the pile of discarded favorites that’s already stacked high.

As you can see, though, nobody’s willing to get their hopes up just yet, with Netflix having conditioned everyone to expect the worst. It’s always nice to be proven wrong, but it’ll be a nervous few weeks until we discover whether or not the paranormal thriller will survive, or be added to the long list of one-and-done in-house exclusives.