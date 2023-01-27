Netflix’s new fantasy series only arrived today, but everyone is already braced for the inevitable cancellation
You know things are bad when subscribers are fully expecting Netflix to cancel its latest fantasy series after a single season, especially when Lockwood & Co. only premiered today.
Hailing from Attack the Block and The King Who Would be King‘s Joe Cornish, the literary adaptation follows a trio of teenage ghost hunters who operate the titular supernatural detective agency. Naturally, their youth and inexperience makes them a target for a number of reasons, with both the living and the dead presenting regular – and sizeable – roadblocks.
That’s not to say Lockwood & Co. is worthy of cancellation, with critics and fans agreeing that it’s a fun concept brought to vivid life that’s got the potential to run for at least a handful of seasons, but Netflix’s history already has people fearing that the end is already night.
Of course, the evidence is clear for all to see that Netflix has no issues canning a massive number of fantasy shows if they don’t perform to standard, so we’ll need to cross our fingers in the hopes Lockwood & Co. brings in a worthy volume of viewing hours, lest it be added to the pile of discarded favorites that’s already stacked high.
As you can see, though, nobody’s willing to get their hopes up just yet, with Netflix having conditioned everyone to expect the worst. It’s always nice to be proven wrong, but it’ll be a nervous few weeks until we discover whether or not the paranormal thriller will survive, or be added to the long list of one-and-done in-house exclusives.