Netflix slaps fantasy fanatics square in the face by renewing a show nobody ever talks about

If you’ve been on the internet for more than a minute or two recently, you’ll be keenly aware that Netflix is doing its best to piss off subscribers by canceling a massive number of fantasy shows, and then pretending they were never popular in the first place.

It was boss Ted Sarandos who boldly proclaimed that he’d never axed a series that didn’t deserve it, which has in turn spawned countless campaigns over the years, all of which have yielded precisely zero results. And yet, in news that’s sure to send a shiver down the spines of fantasy fanatics everywhere, Noah Centineo’s The Recruit has been officially renewed.

The Recruit has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/VSLYVfFiqt — Netflix (@netflix) January 26, 2023

via Netflix

We’re not saying that the CIA espionage thriller is actively bad television, but did it even come close to capturing imaginations and conversations to the same extend as something like Warrior Nun? Reviews were generally solid without being spectacular, but one huge benefit that The Recruit obviously has it that it doesn’t take place in the realms of the fantastical, which instantly gave it a much better shot at survival.

On the plus side, Centineo has his next job lined after Black Adam nuked his prospects at a sustainable future in the DCU, even if you could set your watch to the outpouring of fury to emerge imminently, with the replies to Netflix’s initial tweet already being swamped by supporters of Warrior Nun, 1899, and many others.