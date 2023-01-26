‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ hype has Dwayne Johnson getting dragged for turning down a cameo

Once upon a time, Zachary Levi couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of facing off against Dwayne Johnson in a DCU blockbuster, but given all that’s transpired since Black Adam landed back in October of last year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is having the last laugh and then some.

Not only has David F. Sandberg’s superhero sequel reportedly been approved for a potentially lucrative release in China – something Black Adam was aiming for but didn’t get – the hype train has officially pulled out of the station and started gathering serious steam ahead of today’s brand new trailer dropping.

Ironically, The Rock will be stuck on the outside looking in, and it’s morbidly hilarious in a way when you consider the widespread reports touting that the one-time Man in Black had been offered a cameo appearance in Fury of the Gods, but turned it down because he deemed the candy-colored franchise (which he produces) to be beneath him.

Still absolutely wild to me that the Shazam family will never interact with Black Adam and that Johnson turned down a cameo in this film. Like, my brother in Christ, love you but, Black Adam, is a Shazam character. #ShazamFuryOfTheGods pic.twitter.com/hXyBluNjRf — Richard Newby – Vote Blue and Save Yourselves (@RICHARDLNEWBY) January 26, 2023

It blows my mind that Dwayne Johnson refused to have anything to do with this movie. Black Adam is a Shazam character! The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe did not change! https://t.co/eTVJQNLiGU — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) January 26, 2023

And Dwayne Johnson is one of the producers for Shazam. Strange choice. — Mirror's Shadow 😷💉💉💉💉 (@Mirrors_Shadows) January 26, 2023

Also the Rock really fumbled by not leaning into the whole Shazam thing and doing a cameo with them. 😭😭😭 — 🌸 God Usopp Stan Account 🌸 (@digitaltempest) January 26, 2023

I'm not a continuity obsessive and in point of fact think it hampers creativity more often than not, but still. The deliberate ignoring of all things SHAZAM in BLACK ADAM really reeks of The Rock refusing to be second banana, or even co-banana. — Brendan Foley (@TheTrueBrendanF) January 26, 2023

Still annoyed the Rock is literally Black Adam but doesn't want to be in the Shazam movies. — Taylor Goethe | Comms Open (@InspectorNerd) January 25, 2023

It’s been one of the toughest times of Johnson’s career in the aftermath of the Black Adam fiasco, and it’s rare to see the all-powerful actor, producer, and business mogul be embarrassed on such a scale in such a public way. He had eyes on his own corner of the DCU and a showdown with Henry Cavill’s Superman, only to end up with nothing.

Meanwhile, the Shazam! series and its associated characters seems destined to continue on under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new regime, and fans couldn’t be more excited about being reintroduced to old faces, as well as a stacked set of new ones.