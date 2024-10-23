Netflix’s new Jerry Springer documentary promises to shock your pants off

When anyone mentions The Jerry Springer Show, one can’t help but think of audiences heckling the strangest talk show guests who ever lived, while the titular host let them solve their troubles by attacking each other. The entire concept seemed completely surreal. Now, Netflix is gearing up to release a two-part documentary series on Jan. 7, 2025, that will offer some insight into the series.

Per Variety, the aptly titled Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action will include “first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders who raise renewed questions about who was responsible and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.” Described as “jaw-dropping,” the documentary will also feature interviews with former guests and producers. They are all said to paint a “murkier picture” of the “destruction” the show actually caused.

Hosted by the deceased Jerry Springer, The Jerry Springer Show debuted on television in 1991. The show initially tanked, in terms of ratings, due to its focus on politics. That’s when the project underwent a complete creative overhaul. What it turned into was a shockingly crass talk show that showcased topics with a major ick factor, such as adultery and incest. Guests were even allowed to attack each other physically before security was called upon to separate them.

Due to the shift in tone, the show soared in popularity between 1997 and 1998, resulting in a 27-season run. While viewers could not get enough of the show — though the jury is still out on whether they were truly entertained, or just frozen with shock and unable to change the channel — critics slammed the talk show. All the negative reviews led TV Guide to proclaim The Jerry Springer Show to be “the worst television show of all time,” in 2022.

Springer embraced his new “trash TV” host moniker, and used it as a sort of catchphrase at the beginning of each episode. Final tapings of the show began in mid-2018, with episodes remaining in syndication until Sept. 2024. Springer died at his Chicago home on April 27, 2023, at the age of 79. His death was confirmed by his longtime friend and spokesperson, Jene Galvin, who described the talk show host as “irreplaceable” and whose “loss hurts immensely.”

But not everyone shared the same sentiment about Springer. Shortly after his death, doctor and anti-homelessness campaigner Sheryl Recinos posted a scathing message about Springer to social media. Her cold response to his death is understandable, since Recinos was asked to appear on the show at a really low point in her life. After sharing her story about being homeless and pregnant, the teen faced a wave of hate from the audience, and was also not paid in full for her time on the show.

The upcoming Netflix documentary will likely cover similar stories from guests whose lives were destroyed after appearing on The Jerry Springer Show. Hopefully, it will give everyone involved a sense of closure. To echo, Springer’s “final thought” segment, which became synonymous with the end of each episode of the talk show, “Till next time, take care of yourselves and each other.”

