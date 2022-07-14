Netflix’s new ‘Resident Evil’ show is getting absolutely trashed by fans despite positive critic reviews

Resident Evil, the new newest series based on the long-running video game franchise, is finally available for streaming on Netflix and critics have weighed in with surprisingly positive reviews. But you wouldn’t know it from longtime fans of the franchise. The series is currently experiencing online backlash for not respecting its own roots.

While TV critics have called out flaws in the show’s pacing and content, many are calling the new series the best adaptation yet, but that doesn’t seem to be changing the minds of the many fans of the original video game source, most of whom are bemoaning that the series isn’t remaining true to its roots and refuses to just present the storyline of the games.

Many old-school fans are taking exception to the series protagonist, Jade Wesker, the daughter of scientist Albert Wesker, played in the series by Ella Balinska. While Albert Wesker is a character from the original game, his daughters in the series, Jade and her sister Billie, are whole cloth creations of the TV series writers. Many felt the new characters gave the series a YA drama feel that didn’t mesh at all with the feel of past Resident Evil offerings.

Other fans weren’t buying the series’ Zombie/Horror action.

However, it should be pointed out that some fans enjoyed what the series had to offer as much as many of the critics did, while others attempted to make the case that the backlash smacked of the gatekeeping that has been all too present in the fandoms of long-running sci-fi, fantasy, and horror franchises.

Regardless, Netflix subscribers can make their own decision on whether Resident Evil is an unworthy adaptation or one of the best in the franchise. All seven episodes are currently available to stream on the service.