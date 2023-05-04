Netflix’s newest twisted mystery thriller arrives fashionably late to the Top 10 in 62 countries

It’s not even remotely close to an exaggeration to say that Netflix seems to release a brand new mystery thriller every single week, but it’s obvious why the streaming service is so invested in the subgenre when it continues conquering the most-watched charts, with The Tailor only the latest in a never-ending procession of tightly-wound tales of intrigue.

Per FlixPatrol, the Turkish series has arrived fashionably late to claim a Top 10 spot in 62 countries around the world, making it the fourth top-viewed episodic offering on the platform’s worldwide watch-list. Outgoing fantasy Sweet Tooth remains at the head of the pack for now, but it’s well worth pointing out that no less of seven of the current incumbents populating the upper echelons all have at least one element of mystery at play.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

In the case of The Tailor, a young and famous orchestrator of the titular profession inherited both his grandfather’s business and talent for kitting out the fashionistas of the world. However, there’s also a deep secret that’s been buried for a reason, one that threatens to rip apart a seemingly-perfect existence from the inside out should anyone ever discover a truth so shameful it was deemed worthy of being swept under the rug for decades.

That’s only one of many obstacles that need to be overcome, though, and it’s already been made clear subscribers are more than happy to go along for the ride. The seven-episode show is easily digestible in a couple of sittings, and with the creators already hinting at plans for a fully-realized three-season arc, the early numbers bode well for The Tailor returning to our screens eventually.