Netflix defies its reputation by announcing the end of a fantasy series instead of canceling it out of nowhere

It was only very recently Shadow and Bone fans revealed their guerrilla campaign to try and ensure the fantasy favorite was renewed for a third season, only for Sweet Tooth to come along and steal the thunder from right under the GrishaVerse.

The second run of the DC Comics adaptation only premiered last week – and did exactly what its predecessor did by immediately topping the most-watched rankings – with the streaming service wasting no time in confirming that Gus, Big Man, and the rest of the hybrids will be back for more.

Cr. Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2023

However, it’s come with a bittersweet addendum, given that Sweet Tooth season 3 has been confirmed as the last. While that’s a slap in the face to not just the Shadow and Bone subset but backers of virtually every high-profile fantasy hit to have been axed in the last several years, it does at least allow showrunner Jim Mickle a sense of closure with which to go out on his sword.

The reasoning behind which Netflix exclusives are allowed to survive and thrive at the expense of those left to wither and die on the vine has become nigh-on impenetrable, but Sweet Tooth‘s dedicated following will at least be thrilled to know that there’s a modicum of gas left in the tank.

Will Shadow and Bone follow suit? Will Warrior Nun live to fight another day? The jury is out, but it bodes well that an increasing number of in-house originals are at least being given the opportunity to find narrative closure.