Netflix’s next big fantasy series starts shooting in May

Netflix is the biggest streaming platform of our generation, offering up a whole host of original TV shows that can only be found in its library.

From You and Dead to Me to Ozark and The Witcher, Netflix gives plenty of choices to its loyal audience. Fantasy has proven to be one of the platform’s most reliably popular performers, and some new details have emerged over the upcoming mythological series Kaos, which was first announced as a “darkly funny, contemporary spin on the Greek mythology”.

Kaos is being developed and written by Charlie Covell, best known for her adaptation of the graphic novel series The End of the F***ing World on Netflix. The lead director for is Georgi Banks-Davies, whose credits include I Hate Suzie, and Paper Girls.

Sister — the production company behind HBO’s hit mini-series Chernobyl — will produce, with Katie Carpenter (Maid to Order, Deathless), Harry Munday (Landscapers, White Lines), and Nina Lederman (City Guys, Saved by the Bell: The New Class) listed among the producorial team.

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s Kaos that encapsulates the general premise:

A darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld. Zeus has a wrinkle. He’s worried it might mean the end of the world… and it might. Because on earth, six humans — unaware of their importance or their connection to each other — learn that they are component parts of an ancient prophecy. Will they discover the truth about the gods, and what they’re doing to humans? And, if they do, will they be able to stop them?

In another section of Netflix’s website, a shortened synopsis reads as follows:

“This genre-bending series puts a modern twist on Greek and Roman mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power and life in the underworld.”

As of yet, there have been no cast announcements for Kaos but filming is currently planned to begin in May 2022 in London, UK, and Spain, as per What’s On Netflix. The show has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter to consist of eight episodes, and considering the production schedule, a release date around mid-2023 seems most likely.