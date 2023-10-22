Netflix’s reinvention of a horror icon overshadowed by its blockbuster-sized reboot of the exact same story reanimates the Top 10

Even though there’s no rule stipulating that iconic horror characters can’t be rebooted, reinvented, or reimagined as often as anybody sees fit, there probably should be. After all, there are plenty of legendary characters we’ve seen a little too often in a short space of time, but that hasn’t stopped Creature from setting out a stall regardless.

The Turkish miniseries may boast a fairly generic title, but even if that isn’t a dead giveaway as to where its inspirations lie, then perhaps a plot that finds a wide-eyed and enthusiastic young scientist partnering up with an eccentric maverick to conduct experiments that fly in the face of all that is holy to reanimate a monster of their own making will hit the nail over the head.

Image via Netflix

While it isn’t quite on the same level as Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter landing – and bombing spectacularly – within four months of each other earlier this year, it can’t be overlooked that Creature has premiered on streaming less than three months before cameras start rolling on Netflix’s other Frankenstein adaptation, and that one will generate significantly more buzz.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Mia Goth, it might be fair to say Creature could be overshadowed as the streamer’s marquee take on Mary Shelley’s classic. Until then, subscribers are happy to give it a shot, seeing as FlixPatrol has named it as a Top 10 hit in multiple countries following its debut this weekend.