Netflix’s star-studded reboot of a seminal monster movie boasting 5 Oscars between them nails down who’s playing which iconic role

You can’t turn around these days without bumping into the reinvention of a horror icon, and just hours after Netflix premiered its most recent adaptation of the story in Creature, word is filtering out that the streaming service’s star-studded reboot of Frankenstein has settled on who’s playing who… or what.

Three-time Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro is steering the ship, and it would be an understatement to say that it fits right in his fantastical wheelhouse. The stacked ensemble features two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, Golden Globe and Tony-winning Andrew Garfield, the ever-reliable Oscar Isaac, and freshly-minted scream queen Mia Goth, which is quite the lineup.

TriStar Pictures

While Waltz’ casting may have led to speculation that he’d be perfect – if a touch on-the-nose – to play the titular doctor who creates a monster, it’s ironic that a casting update from What’s on Netflix fails to disclose his role at all beyond “a European male role,” which is fair enough because that’s exactly what he is.

According to the outlet, Isaac will be getting bolts driven into his neck as the reanimated body of several dead men, with Garfield as the scientist tampering with the very laws of nature, while Goth will presumably not be sporting three-foot tall hair as a certain Bride. It hasn’t been confirmed officially as of yet by either Netflix or del Toro, but if it proves to be right on the money then the excitement for the platform’s Frankenstein has just been ratcheted up by several notches.