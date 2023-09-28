Netflix’s ridiculously stacked A-list creature feature that could reboot the worst shared universe of all-time edges closer to shooting

From the outside looking in, Netflix rebooting the single worst attempt at a shared franchise there’s ever been would lead to much head-scratching, but if a regular collaborator of Guillermo del Toro teases that the filmmaker has plans for an entire world of monsters beyond his in-development take on Frankenstein, then we’re all for it.

Not only will the three-time Academy Award winner be wielding the megaphone from behind the camera, but he’s recruited a trio of internet darlings to lead the ensemble through Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, and Mia Goth, all three of whom also happen to be phenomenal performers. Toss in one of the most iconic stories ever told ideally suited to its director’s sensibilities, and it’s hard not to get excited.

TriStar Pictures

With the strikes finally beginning to slow to a crawl, expect many major productions to begin gathering serious steam in the near future. Among them is set to be the streaming service’s Frankenstein – also going by the working title of Prodigal Father – with What’s on Netflix noting that recent listings have production down to start in February of 2024 and run until July.

Of course, del Toro has cultivated a career-long habit of picking up countless projects and then never getting close to making them, but an IP holds close to his heart being backed by a company he’s delivered results for twice over via Pinocchio and Cabinet of Curiosities should at least ensure Frankenstein is one of the few that doesn’t fall through the cracks.

Del Toro, Isaac, Garfield, Goth, and Frankenstein? Yep, we’re all-in on this one.