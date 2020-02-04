Netflix’s Resident Evil Show Might Not Be Canon

One of Netflix’s best-kept secrets is in danger of being cracked wide open, it seems.

First leaked last year, the streaming service is known to be working on bringing Capcom’s beloved Resident Evil franchise to the small screen. Only deafening radio silence has followed in the months since, however, with little to no developments having emerged to speak of. Now, though, an influx of new details from several independent sources are gradually helping the project take shape with fans across the globe.

The first of these potentially massive leaks comes by way of The Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence, which claims to have obtained a production schedule for the series. Another originates from Splash Report and details several plot details, including the names of two key characters, Billie and Jade Wesker.

The brother and sister pair are said to be the offspring of iconic villain Albert Wesker which, if accurate, points to Netflix’s adaptation as being wholly non-canon with the mainline games.

Prior to his death in Resident Evil 5, Wesker did, in fact, father at least one child, Jake Muller. It’s entirely possible, of course, that Jake has siblings unbeknownst to him, though in no extended material or in-universe dialogue has the series ever made reference to a Jade or Billie Wesker. There is, of course, every chance that Splash Report’s sources got their wires crossed and incorrectly referred to both as Wesker’s children rather than fellow test subjects (all of the children adopted by Umbrella under the Wesker program were given the same surname), but it’s tough to say either way. Splash Report’s original story has been removed at Netflix’s request, so make of that what you will.

Netflix’s Resident Evil series has yet to be officially announced, but in the meantime, be sure to share your hopes, desires and potential concerns for the adaptation below!