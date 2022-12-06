Netflix’s ‘Sonic Prime’ will strangely premiere on another platform

Sonic the Hedgehog is storming the multiverse in new Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, and a select few lucky fans will get an exclusive look at the first episode, just not on Netflix.

The streamer, who evidently seems to know its audience, revealed Tuesday that the first chapter of Sonic Prime will be made available exclusively on Roblox five days ahead of its global release on Netflix.

Fans of the Sonic world, which first began as a video game from Japanese entertainment company Sega in 1991, can tune into Roblox’s Sonic Speed Simulator on Dec. 10 at 7am PT/ 10am ET to watch the first episode of Sonic Prime, Netflix has revealed.

The global premiere event will also feature free user-generated content giveaways, as well as an opportunity to take part in the New Yoke City Tag Arena. The Sonic Speed Simulator is Roblox’s official Sonic the Hedgehog 3D multiplayer game, and it is available to play for free.

The Netflix animated series, which will premiere on the platform on Dec. 15, has been generating a lot of hype among the gaming community, particularly those who are fans of the franchise.

It will be Sonic’s own take on the popular multiverse trope, as everyone’s favorite speedster accidentally triggers the shattering of his main reality, creating multiple other branches. In order to restore the universe, Sonic must count on his friends, or the versions of them that he meets across his multiverse journey, to defeat a group of different variants of Dr. Eggman.

Sonic will be voiced by Deven Mack, and will, of course, be joined by his best friend Tails, as well as Amy Rose, Knuckles, Shadow, and others.