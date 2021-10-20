Netflix’s Squid Game Reaches A “Mind-Boggling” Number Of Homes

Netflix’s Squid Game is the critically acclaimed survival drama that is taking the world by storm—and now we’re finding out to just what extent how popular the show really is.

The South Korean series has previously been declared by the streaming giant as its most successful series launch of all time. In terms of the real-time top ten metrics, the third season of Netflix’s You has only recently overtaken Squid Game after an astounding 25-day streak. However, that doesn’t mean Squid Game‘s numbers overall are anything to scoff at.

Indeed, Deadline reports that a Netflix letter to investors has stated that Squid Game reached a “mind-boggling” 142 million households. Check out the full quote, in all its glory below:

“A mind-boggling 142m member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks. The breadth of Squid Game’s popularity is truly amazing,” Netflix said.

The company added that the show, which was released on September 17th, 2021, has ranked number one in 94 countries and “pierced the cultural zeitgeist” with sketches in Saturday Night Live and memes on TikTok gathering in excess of 42 billion views. In addition, demand for Halloween costumes has been “high,” the company said.

Squid Game follows cash-strapped people recruited by a shadowy organization into a macabre contest. The 456 contestants compete in a series of children’s games for a chance at winning $38 million. However, if they lose, they die.

You can watch all nine episodes of Squid Game on Netflix right now.