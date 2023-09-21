Netflix’s surprise true crime sequel tears down a dynasty and reopens old wounds on the Top 10 in 39 countries

True crime is one of Netflix’s most infallible sources of original content, with subscribers always desperate to dig into real-life events and try and put together whatever pieces may have been missing. Sensing that there was more to be mined from the story, the streaming service sneakily put together a second season of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal without bothering to let anyone know.

It was only revealed three weeks ago that a trio of new episodes seeking to tie up the story were on the way, and the riveting documentary has picked up right from where its predecessor left off by debuting as one of the most-watched shows on the entire platform.

Per FlixPatrol, Murdaugh Murders has returned on the Top 10 in 39 countries around the world, good enough to have it debuting as the ninth top-viewed episodic original on the global charts. Expect that number to rise higher as we head into the weekend, though, because there’s a lot of subscribers out there who’ll be planning to binge the entire thing in a single sitting.

A single tragedy was all it took to bring down one of South Carolina’s most notable and notorious families, with Mallory Beach’s death in a boating accident setting off a chain reaction that led to murder, decades of widespread corruption, and coverups that shocked a quiet community to its very core.

Speaking with those involved with the clan on both an internal and external level, the legacy and dynasty of the Murdaughs has slowly but surely been dismantled piece by piece as a constant stream of revelations come to light, and Netflix users can’t get enough.