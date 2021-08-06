Netflix’s Wednesday TV Show Has Found Its Gomez Addams, And It’s Not Johnny Depp

The Addams family are returning to the small screen in Netflix’s upcoming teen series Wednesday, from director Tim Burton, which will follow the kooky clan’s misanthropic daughter. Though the focus is on Wednesday, her parents Gomez and Morticia will also feature in the show. Earlier this week, it was rumored that Eva Green was in talks to play Morticia. Now, it’s been confirmed that Burton has founds his Gomez.

Variety broke the news today that Luiz Guzman has signed up to play the family patriarch. Before now, popular fan casts for the role had included Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal and Johnny Depp. While Guzman isn’t as famous as those actors, you’ll know his face even if you’re not familiar with his name. He’s provided acclaimed performances in the likes of Boogie Nights and Magnolia and he’s previously worked with Netflix on Narcos.

At 64 years old, Guzman is somewhat older than the typical depiction of Gomez, with the likes of John Astin, Raul Julia and Tim Curry all being in their 40s when cast in the role. Variety reveals that Guzman will appear in a guest starring capacity as Gomez, which suggests he and Green – or whoever plays Morticia – will only show up for one of the show’s eight episodes. Probably in the pilot, likely when they drop Wednesday off at her new school.

Wednesday is described as a “spooky coming-of-age” story and “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.” The series will make a big change to the heroine by giving her psychic powers. Jenna Ortega (Yes Day, Scream) is occupying the title role. Smallville‘s Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are showrunners, with Burton directing all episodes.

With any luck, Wednesday will arrive on Netflix next year. In the meantime, animated sequel The Addams Family 2 hits cinemas this October 1st.