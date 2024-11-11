‘Never’: Colin Farrell reveals once and for all whether or not he’s not interested in a ‘Penguin’ season 2

The following article contains spoilers for The Penguin, season 1, episode 8: “A Great Or Little Thing.”

The Penguin has come to a close with all the gusto and violence that could be expected, and fans only want to know one thing. Will Colin Farrell play the titular character again?

All previous reports pointed to not being very likely. Farrell quite famously told Total Film that the darkness of The Penguin affected him deeply and he had no designs on returning to the role.

“I never want to put on that f***ing suit and f***ing head again,” Farrell said.

However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter following The Penguin season 1 finale, he recontextualized his earlier comments. Farrell admitted that he had been venting about the difficulties of the shoot and how existing in Oz’s world had been a challenge. With more time, the actor has since reasoned “Never say never.” There may be a future where Farrell dons the elaborate prosthetics again to play the irredeemable gangster, he told the outlet.

“If there’s a great idea [for season two], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it.”

Farrell also explained that he is contractually obligated to appear in three Batman films in the Matt Reeves universe. He noted that he hasn’t seen a script for The Batman Part II but understands he may have five or six scenes in the film. The new movie has been highly anticipated since 2022 when the first Batman premiered, but now there is even more reason to fast-track it. The Penguin sets up a terrifying villain for Batman to defeat in the upcoming film.

The Penguin perfectly set up Oz’s villain era

For fans of Batman comics, it seems pretty evident what Matt Reeves will tackle in the next film. There is heavy messaging in The Batman that Hush, a villain never explored in live action before, will be the next foe for the Caped Crusader. However, the film would be remiss to not include the Gentleman of Crime.

In The Batman, The Penguin is comic relief at best, roasting the world’s greatest detective for his terrible Spanish. The Penguin continues this trend but develops a character arc that is disturbing until the final episode. The season finale of The Penguin shows Oz become so reprehensible that fans are practically begging Batman to swoop down and beat him into submission.

Season 1, episode 8, “The Great or Little Thing” shows the lengths to which Oz will go to become a true powerhouse. After Frances (Deirdre O’Connell) has a stroke that effectively leaves her comatose, Oz decides that he can’t ever be weak again. His only remaining weakness is Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), who calls Oz family in his final moments. Oz promises that he couldn’t have accomplished his massive power grab without his apprentice, right before wrapping his fingers around his throat and choking the life from him.

Many fans were willing to forgive many things, but this act, in addition to Oz killing his brothers and setting a woman and her son on fire, just further crystalizes his descent into true villainy. He exhibits no real remorse, even diving further into his delusions regarding his mother in the final moments of the episode. There is no question why Colin Farrell needed some time away from this character. Oz, who easily could have fallen into the trap of being a caricature, finally becomes the villain he was boasting to be and is now worthy of being included in Batman’s Rogues Gallery.



