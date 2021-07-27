Watch: American Horror Story: Double Feature Promo Teases A Collision Of Terrors

A new American Horror Story: Double Feature teaser gives fans a closer look at the upcoming season and what terrifying characters they can expect.

American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth season of the popular horror anthology series, gives fans the unique experience of two stories in one season. The first part is called “Red Tide” and takes place “by the sea.” The trailer seems to indicate a story involving vampires or other blood-sucking monstrosities. Part two, called “Death Valley,” appears to involve extra-terrestrials and takes place “by the sand.”

The Death Valley storyline will reportedly include historical figures like John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, and Richard Nixon.

It is unclear how the individual stories will connect, but AHS is known for its connected plots between seasons and settings—fans will certainly remember the brief alien sub-plot to the second season of the show. According to series creator Ryan Murphy, the tenth season will provide “two seasons for fans airing in one calendar year.” The Themes trailer shows the two worlds colliding, although this might just reference the two storylines in one season.

Production of the tenth season was delayed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, postponing the airdate from late 2020 to August 2021.

Fans can expect familiar actors from previous seasons, including Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, and Lily Rabe. The tenth season will also feature Macauly Culkin and Neal McDonough in new roles.

American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on FX on August 25. Fans can catch episodes the next day on Hulu.