This new batch of Bridgerton season two posters promise that rules will be broken as fresh secrets hit the ton. It’s been an age since Netflix users were first introduced to the Bridgerton clan back in Dec. 2020, but the lovelorn family is finally about to return in the incoming sophomore run of the phenomenally successful Regency-era romantic drama. And these posters make clear that the second season will deliver more of everything fans love about the show — Love, lies, and… croquet?

The seven characters posters highlight many of Bridgerton’s ensemble cast, from royalty to, well, not rags but the slightly lower upper classes. Designed around a croquet theme, the posters’ tagline teases that “love never plays by the rules.” In a tweet, Netflix added that “the secrets of the game are nothing compared to the secrets of the Ton,” indicating that season one’s revelations about Lady Whistledown won’t be the end of the series’ mysteries. See the new posters via the gallery below:

Showcased in these posters are Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the Sharma sisters, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran), Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Not to mention Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Lady Featherington (Polly Walker), and Dowager Viscountess Violet (Ruth Gemmell).

Notable for her absence from these posters is Daphne, which reminds us that Phoebe Dynevor’s heroine won’t be a leading player in season two now that she’s married to the Duke. But while Regé-Jean Page isn’t believed to be back as Simon this time around, Dynevor will still have a recurring presence this year, as Daphne helps her elder brother Anthony find himself a wife.

The eight-part Bridgerton season two arrives on Netflix in just a couple of weeks on March 26. Seasons three and four have already been commissioned.