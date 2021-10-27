New Character Details For Ahsoka Series Reportedly Revealed

Star Wars fans lost their minds when it was confirmed that Hayden Christensen would be following up his return in Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ahsoka, meaning that we’ll get to see the relationship between Rosario Dawson’s title hero and her former Jedi Master explored in live-action.

No other members of the ensemble have been announced as of yet, though, despite the wide-ranging rumors that Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger have already been cast. We’ll surely be getting some new names announced at the upcoming Disney Plus Day, but The Illuminerdi has stepped in to offer up some purported details in the meantime.

As per the outlet, an actor in their late 20s is being sought for the role of Riz, described as a lone wolf that possesses world-weariness well beyond his years, and is listed as a series regular with the option of further appearances in the Star Wars small screen universe down the line.

The Illuminerdi does point out that Riz does sound a lot like Ezra Bridger in terms of broad personality traits and characteristics, so it could always be a code name to try and keep Ahsoka‘s casting process under wraps until Disney and Lucasfilm decide to make things official at a later date, one that hopefully isn’t too far away.