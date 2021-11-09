New Cobra Kai Season 4 Photos: You Won’t Believe Who’s Doing The Crane Kick

Audiences are getting the first looks at Netflix’s Cobra Kai season four with a new batch of images that are being shared online. It features William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence reaching out for a handshake with Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso, Daniel sitting on a couch with young Anthony, an intense-looking battle inside a dojo overseen by Martin Kove’s John Kreese, and Daniel and Johnny facing off in a sparring session, among other images.

The images, initially shared on the official Cobra Kai Twitter account, represent the first real update we’ve seen for the upcoming season since Netflix’s global fan TUDUM event unveiled a trailer back in September.

At the end of season three, we see Tanner Buchanan’s Robby Keene aligning with the aforementioned John Kreese, abandoning his loyalty to both his father Johnny and former coach Daniel.

Cobra Kai writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are claiming the upcoming season to be the “biggest one yet.” The team, via People, is warning viewers to prepare themselves for what’s to come.

“With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it’s anyone’s game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!”

Fans are going nuts over the images.

Another Twitter user was just grateful for the show’s return, saying they “relive” their youth with each episode.

And of course, many fans’ heads were exploding at the thought of Daniel teaching Johnny — of all people — the classic crane kick.

Cobra Kai returns to Netflix for season four on Dec. 31.