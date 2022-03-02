New Korean ‘Moon Knight’ poster shows off anti-hero’s detailed costume

A new Korean poster for Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series Moon Knight has just hit the internet, and it gives us one of our most detailed looks yet at the anti-hero’s costume.

The image, which was posted on Twitter by the account @MCU_Direct, features a high-resolution look at Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, appropriately set against the backdrop of earth’s original satellite.

An official new Korean #MoonKnight poster has been released!



We see some finer details of the character’s mummy-like costume that weren’t necessarily visible in the trailers so far, such as the hieroglyphics-inspired symbols on his thigh, a good view of the golden crescent boomerangs he uses to take down bad guys, and the various metal loops that seem to be holding the wrapped costume together on his waist and chest.

The show centers around Isaac’s Steve Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee plagued with insomnia and who can’t seem to tell what is a dream and what is real, according to Disney. He soon discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder, with an alternative persona being the mercenary Marc Spector. Soon Steve/Marc are pulled into a high-stakes mystery that involves powerful Egyptian gods as the troubled hero juggles his newly discovered identities while enemies swarm around him.

It isn’t just Marc, Steve, and Moon Knight in the mix amid the hero’s alters, as the stylishly suited Mr. Knight persona from the comics will also play a role in the six-part series, according to a recent piece of promotional art.

Moon Knight, which also stars Ethan Hawke as the villain Arthur Harrow, swoops onto Disney Plus March 30.