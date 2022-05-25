New logo revealed for ‘Echo’ with production now underway

If you’ve been paying attention the myriad of Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors to have been making the rounds, which you probably have seeing as you’re reading this article, then you’ll be aware that upcoming Hawkeye spinoff Echo could turn out to have huge ramifications for at least the short-term future of the Disney Plus slate.

Having debuted in Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s street-level New York City adventure, Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez was established as having strong ties to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, bringing the Netflix favorite back into the canonical fold at long last.

Not only does that reestablish Wilson Fisk as a key figure moving forward, but Echo also has a long and storied history on the printed page with Daredevil, who just so happens to have his own streaming exclusive in the earliest stages of development. By that logic, we could be seeing Charlie Cox swing by to become acquainted with Maya, and potentially renew hostilities with his arch-nemesis.

Production is now underway on Echo, and a brand new logo for the hotly-anticipated episodic adventure has also been revealed, which was shared by Marion Dayre in support of lead writer Sydney Freeland.

While we shouldn’t expect Daredevil and Kingpin to play overly large roles in Echo (if that even turns out to be the case), Marvel will know that we know the connections between the three from the comic books are too obvious to ignore, and it’s not as if the MCU has ever shied away from delivering fan service in spades over the last 14 years.