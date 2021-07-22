New MCU Theory Says Loki And Sylvie Could Save The Multiverse

The Season 1 finale of Loki contained plenty of surprises right up until the final frame, so it’s fantastic news for those left frustrated by the cliffhanger ending that the post-credits scene confirmed Season 2 was happening. Between now and then, though, literally anything could happen.

Nobody predicted that Sylvie would be the one responsible for destroying the Sacred Timeline, after she went against the advice of both Loki and He Who Remains to plunge her dagger into the heart of the Kang the Conqueror variant, which isn’t going to result in sunshine and rainbows for any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s major heroes.

Both of the two main mischievous variants looked utterly dejected for different reasons when the first run of episodes drew to a close, but a new theory says that they might end up saving the multiverse when they reunite. As per the theory, having already enchanted Alioth once before, Sylvie has the potential to do it all again and harness the power of the inter-dimensional terror, who we already know played a huge part in eliminating the other Kangs during the last multiversal war.

The last we saw of Sylvie, she was stuck in the Citadel at the End of Time, and with the multiverse in a state of chaos, she’s got plenty of time to master Alioth. She combined her abilities with Loki the first time in order to place the beast under an enchantment, so there’s no reason they can’t do it again, which would of course force them into each other’s paths again, something Tom Hiddleston’s trickster might not be thrilled about having been ejected into the wrong reality before Sylvie messed things up.